It’s definitely been a fun time to be a West Brom fan over the last few decades.

The thing they became most famous for over this time was the fact they really started to live upto their name of the Boing Boing Baggies. That was because they became the definition of a yo-yo club as they continued to bounce between the Premier League and the Sky Bet Championship.

They would eventually pick a league to stick in for a while and thankfully for their fans, that would be the Premier League. That did come to an end recently but they don’t look like they’ll be staying in the Championship for much longer. They are currently 2nd in the table and depending on how the season ends following the Coronavirus pandemic, they may end up being promoted.

While the season is suspended though we’re going to give West Brom fans some fun. Here is a quiz for you to go through where you will have to guess the West Brom player pictured.

