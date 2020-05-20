Sheffield Wednesday head coach Garry Monk has admitted to the Sheffield Star that it is not ideal playing behind closed doors.

The debate about whether the Sky Bet Championship is currently ongoing. There is confidence that the season will resume though Hull City had a letter leaked saying they were against football being back this soon due a combined concern over the cost of testing and that player safety may be put in peril. It is believed a few other teams agree with Hull as well.

One thing that is for certain is that if football does return, it will be played behind closed doors. That will be something unique for Sheffield Wednesday as they play in front of one of the most passionate fan bases in the league, even if that passion turns against the first team from time to time.

Monk has admitted that playing without fans in attendance is not ideal but that it may be a necessity going forward.

Monk said: “It is not ideal and it is not what we want, but it seems to be – not just for these nine games – that it might be a necessity moving forwards.

“I just think that is the reality of the world that we are going to live in for the foreseeable future… I think we all know that without the fans in the stadium it is nowhere near as good. It is not what you live for but it is what it is. It is the unknown. We don’t know how long this is going to last.

“It is very clear fans need to be in football stadiums but football also needs to continue like life needs to continue. I think that is the steps that they are trying to take now and we will see where that takes us really.”

Should football return?