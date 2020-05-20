Leeds United’s last game was a 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town at Elland Road. Since then the COVID-19 pandemic has closed down football entirely. Only now is some semblance of normal coming back to proceedings and clubs are starting to begin more formal preparations. Leeds United are one of those clubs and today the players have started returning to the club’s Thorp Arch according to an article in the Yorkshire Evening Post (YEP) and a release from the club’s Twitter account.

Twitter: 🏃 Individual fitness sessions continue with potential small group sessions from next week https://t.co/hIUTGLPXAR (@LUFC)

Leeds United have been said previously to have been a club ahead of the curve when it came to preparations for COVID-19 with club medical staff tracking the virus and reading articles about it etc. They also stockpiled exercise equipment so that when football was locked down, players could be provided with individual equipment and training programmes.

Now though, it is definitely a step up in the training regime with players using the outdoor running track at Thorp Arch. This has all been done under strict supervision from the club and strict adherence to social distancing regulations.

The YEP’s article carries an explanation of how this is all being done from a club spokesperson. He says: “It’s all individual running, they arrive in their gear and have allocated times to go. It’s no different to meeting one other person from another household in the park, they’re essentially using it as a park for running in.”

These sessions are said to be in advance of a step up to more intense, small-group, non-contact training that is likely to begin next week. Whites playing staff are expected to be set to undergo tests for coronavirus on Friday ahead of the planned training sessions set for next Monday.

