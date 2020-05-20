Derby County’s Krystian Bielik has revealed to Derbyshire Live that he suffered mentally following the injury which ended his season.

The 22-year-old defender was one of Derby’s big signings last summer. Following a fantastic campaign on loan with Charlton Athletic where he led them to promotion via the Sky Bet League One play-offs, winning the Man of the Match in the final against Sunderland, he agreed to join Derby for a fee believed to be around £7m from Arsenal.

However, Bielik suffered a huge blow to his career in January when he suffered a season-ending injury. The Polish international had damaged his Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury during an U23 match against Tottenham Hotspur which not only kept him out for the rest of the season, even now with it potentially being elongated, but would have wrecked his chances of being selected for Poland for Euro 2020, though that competition has now been delayed.

Bielik has admitted it was very tough mentally to deal with in the first few weeks though with the help of his team mates and coaches he was able to feel better.

Bielik said: “To be honest, I am not going to lie, I was in a bad condition. I didn’t really want to speak with anyone. I got many messages from people, and I had my family around me and on the phone,”

“Doc Amit, (club doctor Amit Pannu) and all of the physios were sorry for me, but they knew I would come back stronger. That was the first sentence from Amit. Even before I had the MRI scan, he said: ‘Krys, the scenario might be bad but whatever it might show, I am telling you right now that we have big experience with this kind of injury. You will be a better person and better player when it finishes.

“I cried again. I felt like I lost so much. I came to the club and wanted to achieve big things in this season. I didn’t, but next season, I hope next season.

“It was tough. I was gutted it had happened, but we cannot do anything with the past and we need to look forward.

“The next step was one month preparing for the surgery. The surgeon said we needed to make me stronger because after the surgery it would help a lot if before the surgery my leg was stronger. That is why I feel very good now. I feel my knee is stronger. Everything goes well.”

