Birmingham City and manager Pep Clotet are already making arrangements for next season. The official club website has confirmed the news that Miguel Fernandez has had his contract extended for another season.

The 19-year-old Spaniard was brought in on a short term deal last summer, but after a string of exciting performances playing for the Blue’s development side, that deal was extended until June. Now, with advice from his development staff, Clotet has seen enough in Hernandez to take up the option in his contract to keep Fernandez at St Andrew’s for another 12 months.

It has not been an easy first 12 months in England for Fernandez who had to do a lot of work on his fitness when he first arrived to get up to scratch with the physicality of English football, even at academy level. He then suffered an ankle injury just as he was finding his form. Nonetheless, the attacker who has also played out-wide and just behind the striker has scored 7 times in 16 appearances for Birmingham u23’s.

Here is what academy coach Steve Spooner said about Fernandez,

“His goals have been very good, he is instinctive with his finishing and doesn’t need too many touches – he has got a great first touch.” “He is clever around the box, he can get shots off quickly, for me his best position is as a No. 10 just off the top.”

With a full preseason under his belt, Fernandez will be looking to break into the first-team squad and give fellow Spaniard Clotet a selection headache.