Port Vale club captain Leon Legge has told the club website that he is confident they can push on going into next season.

Sky Bet League Two is the only league in the EFL to have decided what is going to happen with the season having decided that it will finish early with no more games being played. Port Vale are one of the teams that have been hurt by this decision as they were 8th in League Two, just one point outside the play-offs. This means their chance of promotion to Sky Bet League One is now gone.

But their captain Legge seems to be holding no bitterness over the issue and is already looking forward to next season. With the form the team was showing towards the end of the season, he is confident the team can improve next year and make a real challenge for the top of the table.

Legge said: “It’s disappointing not to be able to finish the season, but it’s something we can build on going into next season,”

“When we got the call that football was going to be suspended, we thought that we’d be back in a few weeks’ time, and then carry on with the rest of the season, but it hasn’t panned out that way.

“I think we’ve shown what we can do, not many people could see us finishing at the top end of the table at the start of the season.”

“Hopefully when the next season starts, we can be right up there again.”

