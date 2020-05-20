According to sources in Turkey, and as written about here on The72, Nottingham Forest are in line to land Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne for a fee said to be in the region of £5million. This isn’t the first time the African hotshot has come onto the radar of an English club, Leeds United once bid for him two summers ago.

Sabri Lamouchi is thought to want to see Diagne line up for Forest next season and is said to be especially interested in landing the striker, bringing him in from Turkish football and Galatasaray and to the City Ground. To do so he will have to fight off the interests of Premier League Watford who also have the feelers out.

Gala signed Diagne from fellow Turkish side Kasimpasa at the end of January last year, the Senegalese hitman striking 11 goals in just 20 appearances. He was loaned out at the start of September last year to Jupiler Pro side Club Brugge. He made six appearances for the Belgian side, scoring four goals but failed to make the match squad since an early November outing against KV Kortrijk.

Diagne very nearly became a Leeds United player in the summer of 2018. There were extensive talks between the Whites and Diagne’s representatives for the striker with the West Yorkshire side being told that the fee would be around £3.6million.

Leeds were keen on landing to nine-cap Senegal international but the deal hit a snag when it became known that United would have to apply for a work permit for him to enable him to play in England. His representatives said that they would be applying for an EU passport based on his residency time in Italy.

It was a Leeds United deal that failed to materialise. However, it appears that it will be the opposite outcome for Nottingham Forest who are confident of bringing Diagne to English football.

Is landing Mbaye Diagne a transfer coup for Nottingham Forest?