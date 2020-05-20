Hellas Verona are planning to make a move to appoint Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa if they lose their own manager according to a report from Italian publication L’Arena.

This report all depends on what happens at the London Stadium in the next few weeks. West Ham United currently have David Moyes as their head coach but with the Hammers struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League Table, there are reports that they might decide to get rid when the season is finally over. If they do get rid of Moyes, they considering appointing Hellas Verona manager Ivan Juvic as their new man in the hot seat.

This is where Bielsa comes in. Should Verona become managerless, they are planning to make a move to appoint him as their new head coach. And there are reasons why Leeds should be concerned. Should the West Yorkshire side not be promoted, whether because the Sky Bet Championship season is ended early and promotion is barred or the season resumes and Leeds drop down the table, Bielsa is expected to leave at the end of his contract this summer.

Leeds are currently negotiating a new deal with Bielsa but with the season currently in flux due to the lockdown, there is a lot of fear he might end up leaving this summer. The future of Bielsa at Leeds, whether he leaves for Verona or not, will likely depend on how negotiations for the resumption of the Championship go in the next few days.

