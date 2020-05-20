Derby County’s Jason Knight has told the club website that he has been reflecting on the season during lockdown.

The Sky Bet Championship season has been suspended since March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Not only has this meant no games have been played but also no training with all footballers being forced to stay at home. During this time clubs have been giving their players regiments to follow at home to keep them fit in case football is able to return.

Before the lockdown, Knight was having a season to remember. The 19-year-old midfielder, who has been capped at several levels of the Republic of Ireland youth system, made his debut at the start of the season and is starting to become somewhat of a regular, making 26 appearances of the season. He has admitted the lockdown has been tough because of how unexpected it was but that it has given him time to reflect on the season gone so far.

Knight said: “At the time football stopped we were on a good run, but no-one was prepared for all this.

“When we do get back, I am sure we will work hard to get back to fitness and where we were.

“The time has given a chance to look back and reflect on the season with the family face-to-face. But it is a bit difficult because the season hasn’t finished yet, so when it officially ends or whatever happens then I will be able to look back on the year as a whole.”

Is Jason Knight a star of the future for Derby County?