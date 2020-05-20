It’s been a very fiercely contested Sky Bet Championship this season. It is only now that there is clear daylight between the top two of Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion and the playoff pack.

Fulham lead the playoff-chasing pack with 64 points but it is a pack where even 11th placed side Derby County are only three points (plus goal difference) away from Preston North End in 6th on 53 points.

Playoff sides have been turned over by outfits from the bottom-three and sides that have started out strongly have fallen by the wayside and plummetted out of contention and slid down the table.

It’s also tight at the bottom with Charlton Athletic on 39 points only two points away from safety with a trio of sides in Hull City, Wigan Athletic and Middlesbrough only an Addicks win and a personal defeat away from slipping into the mire.

Putting all talk of positions and possibilities to one side, how well do you reckon you will do in naming the top 16 goalscorers from this season’s Championship?

Go on, give it a go.

You finished out of . Share my score on Twitter Hint Answer Correct 23 goals, 1 assist 22 goals, 3 assists 17 goals, 2 assists 16 goals, 7 assists 16 goals, 4 assists 15 goals, 3 assists 14 goals, 2 assists 13 goals, 3 assists 13 goals, 2 assists 13 goals, 2 assists 12 goals, 8 assists 12 goals, 5 assists 12 goals, 2 assists 11 goals, 6 assists 11 goals, 5 assists 11 goals, 4 assists

How well did you do?