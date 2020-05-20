London lad Jahmal Hector-Ingram signed on at East London side West Ham as a schoolboy. He was there until mid-August of last year before quitting the Hammers and signing for Derby County. The story of his move and success is told in an Athletic article by Ryan Conway.

Derby County competed to land the talented youngster who was willing to leave a Premier League side to develop as a football. It was a two-gun fight between themselves and Crewe Alexandra – a side renowned for developing youth talent. In the end, Hector-Ingram chose the Championship over League Two, Derby over Crewe.

Speaking to the Athletic, Derby’s academy boss Darren Wassall said: “It’s important to understand that he turned down a (pro) contract with a Premier League club. When you’ve been there since a kid, it’s easy to just take the contract and get comfortable.”

The former Hammers youngster, pictured (above) holding off Jordi Osei-Tutu of Arsenal, has certainly hit the ground running at Derby County for their Under-23s. He has 22 goals in 28 games this season, including braces against Everton and Arsenal’s youth sides.

Wassall goes on to add about the free-scoring Ram: “When he’s in the mood, he’s unplayable. But that’s like a lot of young players. They have to be in the mood. He’s shown consistently that he’s scoring goals but we want consistency of performance and [that’s] what he’s doing when he’s not scoring goals.”

With Chris Martin’s contract running down this season, surely that presents an opportunity to step up in class. The 21-year-old has already shown that he can do the business at Under-23 level but is it time the first-team came a-calling?

Should Derby County be thinking about first team chances for Jahmal Hector-Ingram?