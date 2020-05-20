Ipswich starlet Armando Dobra has today signed a new long term contract, which will see him through to summer 2023 with the club having the usual one-year extension option on top of that.

News of Dobra committing to a contract will please the Portman Road faithful, with the Albanian youth international having been one of the bright spots of the season even though his red-card debut didn’t initially warm the fan base to the diminutive midfielder.

Dobra, 19, has only made three first-team appearances but having already racked up seven U19 international appearances is regarded as very much part of the future, Ipswich having turned Dow ‘significant’ bids for the tenacious midfielder in the early part of the year, reportedly from Brighton.

Dobra, one of many young midfielders coming through the ranks at Portman Road is a tough-tackling trickster, many would regard in the new terminology as a Trequarista or Enganche, depending on your persuasion, and can be utilised anywhere in the front six of the classic formations. His aggressive running style echoes the old-style wing play of the 1970s and 80s football.

Ipswich have been busy with their contracts in recent days, the threat of losing talent before another ball is kicked being partly to blame for the necessity, whilst the now rumoured ‘salary cap’ for divisions also probably on the minds of those with finance at heart, the rumoured cap of £2.5 million being around a third of Ipswich’s current expenditure.

Act now to secure future?