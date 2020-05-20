The Championship so far has once again proven why it is one of the most exciting leagues in the world. Drama, suspense, surprises – it’s had it all.

There’s still plenty left to play for should the season be resumed with Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion both hoping to win promotion to the Premier League as well as Barnsley, Luton Town and Charlton Athletic all hoping to avoid relegation.

We’ve had loan signings make their mark in the league this year with some being so impressive they have made it into a host of Teams of the Season.

Managers have shown their tactical nous and vast amount of experience in guiding their clubs successfully as well as rookie managers finding their way in the game.

There have been an array of goals and solid defensive displays this campaign making it one of the best Championship seasons in recent years – but how closely have you been following it this time around?

Here we have a quiz for you to test your knowledge – good luck!