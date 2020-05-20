Bedecked in club scarves and shirts, the featured image is that of a statue of Billy Bremner that stands outside Elland Road – a lasting reminder of his contribution to Leeds United.

In total for the Whites, Bremner made 587 appearances and scored 91 goals. He is a legend of the club in every respect. That’s why he will NOT appear on this quiz of Leeds United players that even the most ardent fan will be like, ‘Really? He was a Leeds United player? You aren’t pulling my leg, are you?’

Here’s a Leeds United player who could have featured on this list – Serge Branco. Branco signed for the Whites in August 2001 on a free transfer from VfB Stuttgart. a month later he left for QPR on another free transfer having never featured for the Whites.

He’s not on this quiz but how many of the other obscure Leeds United players can you name?

