Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are in for a nervy day with the EFL crunch meeting taking place today as discussions continue on how to end the season.

League Two clubs have already declared that they wish for the season to end following a round of talks with it being financially impossible for the campaign to resume.

Should the unanimous vote to end the campaign be ratified by the board then the final standings in the fourth tier of English football are set to be determined on a points-per-game basis.

League One are still locked in a vociferous argument as to whether the season should be curtailed with some against this idea whilst others are still looking at radical changes should the season resume.

However, the Championship clubs will be hoping that they can finish the 2019/20 campaign, with the Premier League also being committed to doing so.

The meeting between the EFL is expected to bring further clarity on how the season can proceed with both Leeds and West Brom desperate for news on where their promotion hopes lie.

Leeds and West Brom are comfortably in the automatic promotion places and were well on course to reach the top-flight before the suspension of the current season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

So far there has been plenty of uncertainty with Hull City amongst a number of clubs who were confirmed yesterday as wanting the current season to be finished.

Of course, different stances are taken by each individual club in the Championship, all with their own specific gains in mind. The meeting taking place today will hopefully be the beginning of answering some much needed questions.