West Bromwich Albion are said to have made contact with Turkish side Fenerbahce over the signing of Vedat Muriqi according to Turkish journalist Serdar Ali Celiker.

Baggies boss Slaven Bilic has already been reported to be interested in the striker as he looks to boost his attacking options ahead of a possible return to the Premier League next season.

The uncertainly surrounding the resumption of the Championship season remains but the Croatian will be eager to add to his strike force this summer.

26-year-old Muriqi has announced himself as one of the best strikers in Turkey and has scored an impressive 15 goals in 28 appearances this campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be interested in him as back up to Harry Kane but with first-team opportunities more likely at the Hawthorns he could opt for a switch to the Hawthorns.

West Brom haven’t struggled for goals this season however they tend to have been scored throughout the team rather than having a potent 20 goal a season striker.

Hal Robson-Kanu is currently the first-choice option for Bilic but he has only mustered ten goals so far with Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore also contributing but Albion will undoubtedly be looking for a more clinical finisher.

Speaking to VOLE’s Youtube channel, journalist Serdar Ali Celiker has claimed that Bilic is “seriously” interested in signing Muriqi, and Albion have made contact with Fenerbahce ahead of a potential deal.

However, they will face competition from Italian side Lazio as well as two unnamed Premier League sides for his signature.