Mick harford is in interim charge of luton town as they seek out a permanent replacement for Graeme JONES.

The experienced boss knows the club inside out which begs the question should they stick with him until the end of the campaign if this season resumes?

Harford guided the Hatters to promotion from League One last term and could rally the troops again for a charge towards Championship survival.

He has stuck with the Kenilworth Road through some tough times in the past, such as when they were docked 30 points in the 2008/09 season.

If he managed to keep Luton in the second tier this term it would further add to his fairy tale association with the club.

Harford, who made 139 appearances for the Hatters in his playing days, has also got previous managerial experience at Rotherham United and has worked as the assistant manager at clubs like Swindon Town, QPR and MK Dons.

Luton may well stick with him for the time being, like they did last season, as he is a popular figure amongst the players and fans and it would save money on appointing a new manager over the coming months.

They could then chose their new boss based on what division they are in next season and Harford could move back up to his position as head of recruitment.

The likes of Nathan Jones, Nigel Adkins and Nigel Clough have been linked with the vacant managerial position, but keeping Harford at the helm for the rest of this campaign could prove to be a masterstroke by Luton.

Should Luton Town stick with Mick Harford for the rest of this season (if it resumes)?