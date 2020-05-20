Some remarkable players have donned the famous red shirt of Nottingham over the years, some on their way up, some on their way down, and in many cases some during the club’s glory years.

For a bit of a change of pace, this quiz will only feature those who have played more than 100 games for the “Tricky Trees” although whether you know your Ian Storey-Moore from your Bob Chapman is only likely to really test the Getty Images search engine, rather than your love (or just interest) in the Red side of Nottingham.

It would be fair to say that Forest’s glory years were the late 1970s to early 1990s considering the turnover of managers recently, no one has really stamped their mark on the squad, realistically they haven’t been given time to form a team in their image, let alone cause for cries of a statue on the corner of the ground. Best of Luck

1 of 16 Not an easy beginning Neil Webb Steve Chettle Scot Gemmill Steve Stone

Scores on the doors?