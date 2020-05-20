QUIZ: Nottingham Forest – do you know your heroes?
Some remarkable players have donned the famous red shirt of Nottingham over the years, some on their way up, some on their way down, and in many cases some during the club’s glory years.
For a bit of a change of pace, this quiz will only feature those who have played more than 100 games for the “Tricky Trees” although whether you know your Ian Storey-Moore from your Bob Chapman is only likely to really test the Getty Images search engine, rather than your love (or just interest) in the Red side of Nottingham.
It would be fair to say that Forest’s glory years were the late 1970s to early 1990s considering the turnover of managers recently, no one has really stamped their mark on the squad, realistically they haven’t been given time to form a team in their image, let alone cause for cries of a statue on the corner of the ground. Best of Luck
Scores on the doors?
16
You may not be the best, but you are in the top 1
10-15
Coming second to Brian Clough…. I’ll take it
5-9
You might be too young to remember the good days
0-4
Are you sure you didn’t mean to do the Derby quiz?