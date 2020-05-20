Rangers have released former Fulham and Swindon town goalkeeper wes foderingham, as announced by Their official club website

The Glasgow side have announced their retained list following the conclusion of the Scottish Premiership season.

Foderingham, who is 29 years old, is leaving Ibrox after five years at the club and will be a free agent this summer.

Steven Gerrard’s side are also releasing Jak Alnwick, Andy Halliday, Jordan Holt and Jordan Rossiter, all of whom have played in the Football League and could return there over the coming months as they search for new clubs.

Foderingham joined Rangers in 2015 from Swindon Town and has since made 143 appearances. He helped them win promotion from the Scottish Championship in his first season.

However, the London-born stopper lost the number one spot to Allan McGregor over the past two seasons and saw his game time limited.

Foderingham started his career at Fulham and rose up through the youth ranks at Craven Cottage. He never made a senior appearance for the Cottagers and switched to London rivals Crystal Palace in 2010 as a youngster.

Loan spells at Bromley, Boreham Wood and Histon followed for him in non-league before he left Selhurst Park on a permanent basis to join Swindon in 2011.

Foderingham became a hit with the Robins and was their first choice ‘keeper for four year, playing 191 times before his move up to Scotland.

He will now weigh up his next move and could have some Football League clubs monitoring his situation this summer.

