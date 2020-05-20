Rangers have released ex-Middlesbrough and Bradford city midfielder andy halliday, as announced by their Official club website.

The Glasgow side announced their retained list yesterday after the conclusion of the Scottish Premiership season.

Halliday, who is 28 years old, is leaving Rangers as a free agent after five years at the club.

Rangers have also released Jon Flanagan, Wes Foderingham, Jak Alnwick, Jason Holt and Jordan Rossiter as they look ahead to next season.

Their boss Steven Gerrard told their website: “I want to recognise the contribution of the players who are leaving our squad at the end of this season.

“There is a lot more that people contribute to, away from the fixtures each weekend and I commend each of the departing players for what they have given to us day in and day out. Work continues on a daily basis in planning and preparation for next season.”

Halliday signed for the Ibrox club in 2015 and has since made over 100 appearances. He helped them gain promotion from the Scottish Championship in his first season at the club.

He also had a surprise loan move away in the Azerbaijan Premier League in the 2017/18 season and played eight times.

Halliday played in England with Middlesbrough from 2010 to 2015, as well as having loan spells away at Walsall and Blackpool.

He also had a spell at Bradford City before joining Rangers and will now have to weigh up his options as a free agent over the coming months.

Could Halliday return to the EFL this summer?