Nottingham forest want to bring Galatasaray striker mbaye diagne to the city ground this summer, as per a report by Nottinghamshire live (via fotomac).

The Reds boss Sabri Lamouchi is eager to boost his attacking options by signing the Senegal international.

Diagne, who is 28 years old, could leave Galatasaray over the coming months after being loaned out to Belgian champions Club Brugge in September last year.

Forest want to bring in some signings to match their Premier League ambition and see possibly signing Diagne as a statement of intent.

Galatasaray paid €10 million to sign Diagne from Kasimpasa in January 2019 after he scored 32 goals in 36 games in all competitions for their fellow Turkish Super Lig side.

He was born in Senegal but started his career in Italy with spells as a youngster at Brandizzo and Bra before Juventus acquired him in 2013. He never made a senior appearance for the Serie A giants, however, he did gain plenty of first-team experience out on loan with the likes of AC Ajaccio, Lierse, Al-Shabab, Westerlo and Ujpest.

Diagne left Juventus on a permanent deal in 2016 to move to Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin TEDA and bagged 16 goals in 44 games. He departed China though after two years for Kasimpasa.

The 6ft 4inc striker would be an intriguing signing for Nottingham Forest this summer and has been linked with the Reds for a while now. The Championship side will no doubt have to battle with other clubs for his signature over the coming months.

