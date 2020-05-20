Cardiff city have joined the race for Manchester united midfielder james garner, according to a report by the daily mail.

Championship duo Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with the youngster over the past few days and the Bluebirds are also interested in his services.

Manchester United are likely to loan out the midfielder this summer for more first-team experience next season.

Cardiff are eager to bolster their squad for next season as Neil Harris gears up for his first full campaign at the helm. The former Millwall boss wants to put his own stamp on the Welsh side with some signings.

Garner, who is 19 years old, was born in Birkenhead but has risen up through the youth ranks with the Red Devils. He has been a key player for United at youth levels so far in his career and is being tipped for a big future in the game.

He was handed his senior debut in a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in February 2019 before he was handed a new deal at Old Trafford until 2022, with the option for a further year.

Garner made his European debut for Manchester United against Partizan in October 2019 and has since played five more times in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

He now faces a big decision on his first loan move away from Old Trafford with Cardiff, Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday set to battle it out for him over the coming months.

Would Garner be a good signing for Cardiff?