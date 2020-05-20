Whatever they are paying him, and the rumours are that it is in the region of £3million-per-year, Marcelo Bielsa is worth it. He has reinvented Leeds United in the two campaigns that he has been in charge at Elland Road. His ideas have elevated the Whites from a middling side to one that was a serious promotion contender last season to one that is one step over the threshold this campaign. Now Football Insider says the Whites are ready to offer him a new deal.

Bielsa, like all others in football, has a contract which runs July 1 to June 30. That deal is due up at the end of next month, basically meaning that the legendary Argentinian boss would be out of contract and available for others to cherry-pick. However, to counteract this situation, Football Insider says that the Leeds United boss is now set to ink a new short-term deal until the end of the season.

Their writer, Wayne Veysey, reports that a ‘Leeds source’ has informed Football Insider that “the board expect to come to an arrangement with Bielsa to extend his contract by one or two months.” This would extend the contract he is on at the moment, a contract that was a one-year deal with option when first signed in the summer of 2018.

Beyond this season, whenever that proves to be, Bielsa’s future is lesson certain. It is a future that will depend on one thing – promotion. Should Leeds United be able to kick on when football return, it is expected that Bielsa will stay on for a crack at the Premier League – football’s top league competition.

Leeds United are well placed to achieve that promotion. The suspension of football after their 2-0 home victory over Huddersfield Town saw the Whites on top of the table and clear of the playoffs by seven points. Their run-in of nine games sees them only face Fulham from the top six alongside games against the current bottom three.

Is securing Bielsa long-term the #1 priority for Leeds United?