Barnsley defender Toby Sibbick has admitted he is unsure where he will be next season, as per a report by the daily record.

The youngster joined Hearts on loan in the January transfer window but is now returning to Oakwell after the conclusion of the Scottish Premiership.

Sibbick, who is 20 years old, is now awaiting news on whether he will be eligible to play for the Tykes should the Championship season resume.

The defender joined Barnsley last summer from League One side AFC Wimbledon and made 18 appearances for the Yorkshire side. However, he soon fell out-of-favour under Gerhard Struber after Daniel Stendel’s departure.

Sibbick subsequently left to reunite with Stendel when he got the Hearts job but finds his future at Oakwell hanging in the balance now.

He has said, as per the Daily Record: “In football anything can happen. Who know’s where I might be next season? I’m not sure myself. I want to go back to Barnsley and show everyone what I can do.

“In the summer I will review my options but the main thing for me next season is to be playing football on a consistent basis and try to play as many games as I can.

“Just like Hearts Barnsley have players good enough to get themselves to safety. It’s a good dressing room, a good bunch of boys who know how to pick themselves up.”

He added: “Hopefully whenever the season starts again we can make the most of those games we have left. I will never forget the Hearts fans – they made an incredible impression on me.”

Hearts have been relegated to the Scottish Championship after their season was finished. Could Sibbick return to Edinburgh one day?

Will Toby Sibbick stay at Barnsley this summer?