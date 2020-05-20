“Absolute disgrace” Ipswich Town boss Lambert blasts EFL leadership
Outspoken Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been in media contact once more, telling the Daily Mail he believes the lack of leadership in the EFL for League One is “an absolute disgrace”
The only outcomes which could benefit Ipswich would be the ‘halfway point’ decision, which is highly unlikely considering it would move both current top two down from automatic, or the equally unlikely playoff expansion to 10th place if the table stood as it is.
Lambert, in his exhaustive interview, did decry the play-off idea as some form of fantasy: “I don’t know who is coming up with these” he states when considering the options. He also had something to say on tackle proposal which mentions the turning your face during a tackle: “They must lie at night and come up with another great idea,” he sarcastically retorted.
It appears that Lambert believes Ipswich’s best chance is to play the remaining games, although one would question if this is for footballs benefit, or a selfish act?
