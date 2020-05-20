Outspoken Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been in media contact once more, telling the Daily Mail he believes the lack of leadership in the EFL for League One is “an absolute disgrace”

In an interview with the paper, Lambert reiterates his opinions from Monday’s 5 live interview About the leagues chiefs handling of the entire coronavirus situation; “It’s terrible, it’s so wrong that they haven’t told us what is going on. There are so many unanswered questions and it seems there is so much passing the buck here and there.”

Lambert called the head honchos out, stoking the fire with: “Will someone just make a decision? Its badly lacking leadership” Paul Lambert has not been short of opinion during the suspension of football, in fact most days he is quoted on some platform, and many fans are asking why he is so keen to do the talking?

Ipswich currently 10th could only benefit from the season continuing, or one of the more bizarre suggestions being executed. Ipswich would have to win the majority of their remaining games and hope other results went their way if the season restarted, whilst the often touted PPG or weighted PPG would both see Ipswich awarded 11th place. This is a result which many would argue was a failure for Lambert and should be his death knell.

The only outcomes which could benefit Ipswich would be the ‘halfway point’ decision, which is highly unlikely considering it would move both current top two down from automatic, or the equally unlikely playoff expansion to 10th place if the table stood as it is.

Lambert, in his exhaustive interview, did decry the play-off idea as some form of fantasy: “I don’t know who is coming up with these” he states when considering the options. He also had something to say on tackle proposal which mentions the turning your face during a tackle: “They must lie at night and come up with another great idea,” he sarcastically retorted.

It appears that Lambert believes Ipswich’s best chance is to play the remaining games, although one would question if this is for footballs benefit, or a selfish act?

Is Paul pushing for football or his own agenda