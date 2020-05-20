Leeds United will reportedly land talented youngster Charlie Allen on a three-and-a-half-year contract from Linfield according to Football Insider.

The Yorkshire giants appear to have beaten the competition to land the rising starlet and look set to capture him for £300,000 from the Northern Irish side.

Allen is also believed to have agreed personal terms with the final paperwork set to be tied up as soon as things begin to return to normal following the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 16-year-old will sign a scholarship deal until he turns 17 in November thereby which he will sign his first professional deal with the Championship club.

Allen has been the subject of transfer speculation with him having enjoyed trials at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City as well as attracting interest from Rangers and Chelsea.

The teenager has made eight appearances for the Northern Irish club and became their youngest ever debutant such have been his impressive performances in breaking through into the first-team reckoning.

Allen is one of the brightest, young prospects in Northern Irish football and it is thought that he will begin by integrating with the Leeds Under-23 side before eventually forcing his way in Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team.

Leeds are clearly planning for the future with the acquisition of a talented youngster like Allen who is sure to make a real impression at Elland Road if he can fulfil his potential.

Bielsa’s side will be hoping they can secure promotion to the Premier League upon the possible resumption of the season with them currently occupying top spot in the Championship.