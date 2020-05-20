A new proposal has been put forward concerning League One ahead of the crucial EFL meeting today with the prospect of an eight-team play-off taking place as reported by Stoke On Trent Live.

It was initially considered a long shot but the idea now appears to be becoming more of a genuine possibility.

League Two was called to a halt last week following a vote, as clubs agreed that financially they would be unable to complete the season behind closed doors.

League One clubs were unable to come to a decision as there were differing opinions regarding the resumption as some opposed to simply curtailing the season.

That has led to Peterborough United co-owner Darragh MacAnthony proposing an eight-team play-off, with Coventry City and Rotherham United promoted automatically due to the fact they currently sit in the top two.

MacAnthony’s co-owner Stewart Thompson has backed these plans and should there be an agreement on this option it could eventually come to fruition.

“The solution is gaining legs with top 10 owners. I can totally understand why, after the top 10, you don’t actually care. A play-off like this is way more fair than weighted points per game or points per game,” Thompson tweeted.

“It’s an easier straight up formula, because what do you weigh? Home, away, league placing, form, etc? Listen, if the bottom of the league knew their tab at the pub was being covered, they’d keep drinking. We’d all be playing like the Premier League and Championship.”

However, there would need to be some serious thought put into the idea as Gillingham currently sit in 11th place with Ipswich Town in tenth however the Gills are arguing that they should be credited with the final play-off spot due to their points-per-game being higher.