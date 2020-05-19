Whatever superlative that you wish to throw out there, Lucas Radebe will always be known by Leeds United as one of the great defenders to play for the club. Indeed, some might go as far as to say that he is a club legend. Few would disagree with them.

Radebe originally only came over as a makeweight in the deal that saw his fellow South African, Philomen Masinga, sign for Leeds United. Whilst Masinga never really caught aflame at Elland Road, the same could not be said for Lucas Radebe who burned brightly all the time that he was at the club.

Arriving in 1994, Radebe went on to make 235 appearances for Leeds, scoring two goals. 197 of these games for the Whites were in the Premier League with Radebe making his debut from the bench against Sheffield Wednesday in late-September 1994. He is held in great esteem by Leeds United fans and also players who he came up against.

This respect can be seen in the following tweet that Arsenal legend Ian Wright tweeted out, tagging Radebe into it:

Twitter: 📞Absolute legend of a man. The Chief! @LucasRadebe Checking in on the #hometeam down South https://t.co/a1PyR6Biwt (@IanWright0)

The conversation between Wright and Radebe was warm and touches on the subject of a possible move to Manchester United. Radebe simply said that he was growing with Leeds and wanted to repay those that gave him the chance with his loyalty.

It was a tweet that Wrighty followed up with this:

Twitter: 💪🏾😎📸 @LucasRadebe https://t.co/MmHHxwQTff (@IanWright0)

It was also going to be a Twitter exchange which garnered a degree of response from Leeds United fans, fans who genuinely feel a deep sense of warmth and gratitude towards a man they call ‘The Chief’.

Here are a few of the responses that Leeds United fans offered up.

@garrycrawford_6 got a tear on my cheek 😢. Hail to the Chief — Matt (@mattaptlufc) May 19, 2020

Legends 👌👌 — Salthiel Mthombene (@Saltthiel) May 19, 2020

Great interview @IanWright0 top legend is Lucas — Jordan Reddington (@hy09jlr) May 19, 2020

What a lovely man Lucas is what a great captain he was for our club!! Never stops smiling! — Barney V2 (@barney___21) May 19, 2020

What a great chat, nothing but love & respect shown. Beautiful 💙💛 #mot — Rock Faber 💛💙 (@craggsy82) May 19, 2020