Like most staff across league 1 and 2, Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has been furloughed by the club. with some time on his hands, he sat down to talk to ‘I had trials once…’ podcast to discuss his first season at Home Park.

During the interview, the former Bury boss was asked who his Player of the Season has been at Plymouth Argyle this campaign:

“This year, I signed Byron Moore from Bury in a situation where he left for free. Listen, Danny Mayor is obviously my key player in terms of football but what he hasn’t done this year is scored enough goals, but he has prevented goals. “Whereas last year, he scored 14, 15 goals, this year he has created and I think he is the most creative in that team in setting goals up and his work-rate going the other way is great. He’s been superb this season, he just hasn’t scored many goals, the goals have been spread out all around. “But one of my key signings has been Byron Moore. I brought him in because he can play left wing, right wing or centre forward and he got injured early on – he and Dom Telford got injured early on because they hadn’t done a pre-season at Bury – and then we had to work hard on them to get them super fit and he has been a monster this year. “He doesn’t break sweat. He doesn’t get out of second gear, he’s been rapido and brilliant down that right-hand side. But he has also scored about eight goals because he has also played up front as well.”

Many Plymouth Argyle fans will agree that Byron Moore has been a real asset for the club this season and has been one of the many components that has seen them reach the automatic promotion places. The versatile attacker who has often found himself at right wing-back has made 30 appearances for The Pilgrims this season.

He has found the net on 5 occasions including a fantastic first-time volley away at Scunthorpe United. Despite being a striker by trade, not once has Moore looked out of place playing at wing-back. His pace enables him to easily keep up with wingers and not allow them to get away from him.

Moore was only given a one-year contract when he arrived at Home Park in the summer from Bury (TransferMarket). It is clear what Ryan Lowe thinks Byron Moore so it is more than likely he will be one of the players to be offered a new deal to stay at Home Park.

