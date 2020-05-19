Cody Drameh has been said by some to be the next yan Sessegnon at Fulham. Such a comparison doesn’t come through ignorance and it is a comparison that is justified by the level of performance the 18-year-old. He has risen to prominence this season and Manchester City is said, by The Mirror’s John Cross, to be keeping tabs on the youngster.

.The Premier League giants are said to be keeping an eye on the teen right-back “as one for the future” although there is no news of a bid being entered. The Citizens are thought to be looking towards bringing him into their expansive youth set-up before preparing him for exposure to the first-team set-up at The Etihad.

Drameh is seemingly the next off what is becoming a very impressive line of talent coming through at Craven Cottage. Manchester City has already taken Patrick Roberts from Fulham, Ryan Sessegnon has gone to Spurs and Stephen Sessegnon and Marcus Bettinelli are bubbling up.

Young starlet Drameh has featured in three EFL Trophy games for Fulham’s first team this season alongside a step up in level to play more regularly for the Under-23s. He’s featured in 17 games in the Premier League 2 competition and whilst not scoring he has provided seven assists.

Manchester City are not the only side to have shown interest in the youngster with Liverpool and Leeds United also credited with interest in the London-born youngster, something which Cross comments on in his article.

Leeds United were said by some to have not only shown interest in Drameh, but to have actually gone as far as entering two bids to try and lure him away from Fulham and entice him into swapping the bright lights of London for the northern lights of Leeds.

Those bids came to nothing and with Drameh entering the last year of his contract next season, Manchester City’s interest could be stepped up somewhat.