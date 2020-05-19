It has been a fantastic season for West Brom so far.

Before the season was suspended, they were riding high in the Sky Bet Championship and looking likely to get promoted. They may still get promoted, though that will depend on how the season ends of course, but even if they end up in the play-offs you have to say the Baggies have been very impressive.

A lot of that has been down to the impressive management by Slaven Bilic but you also have to praise the players as well. They have continued to impress throughout the season and if they are able to keep it up during a potential restart, you have to say they would have deserved promotion.

But who is the player of the season so far? Well that’s for you to decide! Using our duel system which is basically winner stays on, you can decide who will is the player of the season for West Brom!

So get on with it and tell us your final choice through social media!

You ultimately voted for . Start again Jake Livermore Vote Nathan Ferguson Vote Sam Johnstone Vote Conor Townsend Vote Filip Krovinovic Vote Matt Phillips Vote Darnell Furlong Vote Kyle Edwards Vote Charlie Austin Vote Kieran Gibbs Vote Romaine Sawyers Vote Kyle Bartley Vote Matheus Pereira Vote Hal Robson-Kanu Vote Kenneth Zohore Vote Grady Diangana Vote Ahmed Hegazi Vote Dara O'Shea Vote Semi Ajayi Vote