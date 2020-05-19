Lewis Alessandra has signed a new one-year contract with the option of another with Carlisle United as confirmed by the club website.

The 31-year-old striker only signed for Carlisle in January, signing a deal that would keep him at Brunton Park until the end of the season. He would go on to make ten appearances for the Cumbrians, scoring one goal before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Carlisle confirmed in their retain list announcement that they would be offering Alessandra a new deal. They will now be delighted to confirm that the veteran forward who has played for the likes of Notts County, Plymouth Argyle and Morecambe will be staying with them for another year. The club also have the option to extend his contract for another year should they be happy with his performances throughout the season.

Following the announcement of the new contract, Carlisle head coach Chris Beech said: “I feel really pleased and energised now that we have this first deal over the line.

“He’s a person I know about and I’m looking forward to working with him again next season.

“This is a player that brings professionalism and experience to the changing room, and his attacking prowess and know-how on the pitch makes him a fantastic lad to have around.

“He’s fit and full of running and he’s a real team player. I think this is good business for him and us, particularly in the current climate, because this won’t be an easy summer for a lot of players and clubs.

“We’re delighted that he’s committed his future to us.”

