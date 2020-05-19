Portsmouth’s Gareth Evans has told the club website that the uncertainty about the future of football has been affecting him and the other players.

English football has been suspended since March but it is starting to come clear what is going to happen for the next couple of months. Both the Premier League and the Sky Bet Championship are confident of getting back to football soon with dates set for a return to training and for the first match back. Sky Bet League Two have already voted to end their season and they won’t be back until August.

However, the future of Sky Bet League One is up in the air. While it is expected it will follow the lead of League Two, there are still issues that need to be ironed out in the coming days. But the uncertainty is having an effect on players according to Evans who believes they need to know soon what is going to happen.

Evans said: “It’s surreal having so much time off football and it’s hard to get your head around not knowing when it will return.

“Speaking to a few of the other lads, they’ve found it difficult that we don’t have a date set in stone for coming back.

“You hear about a certain possible time and then it gets put back again and again. That uncertainty is tough.

“But obviously when you compare it to some of the issues that other people have, then it pales into insignificance.

“I’ve tried to follow what’s been going on with the meetings, but there seem to have been an awful lot without anything getting decided.

“Hopefully there will be a bit more clarity this week and then we can start working towards getting back.

“League Two have obviously decided to end, although there still needs to be a definitive answer to the question of promotion, play-offs and relegation.

“Everyone’s just waiting for the clubs – 23 of them in our division – to come to an agreement, which is always going to be difficult.

“You almost want one person to say what’s going to happen, but I know things don’t really work like that.

“Some clubs have financial constraints, while others want the chance to win promotion. Everyone’s got their own interests.”

