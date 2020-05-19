DUEL – Best Leeds United foreign transfer import since 2000?
Leeds United have a storied history that is illustrated with some excellent players. Born from the ashes of the disbanded Leeds City club, their first squads included players such as Ivan Sharpe and Tommy Lamph who are the only two players to play for both sides.
Much later, players such as Albert Johansson came to Elland Road and made names for themselves – Johansson becoming one of the first high-profile black players to feature in English football. Many more have come after him.
The featured image is Norwegian midfielder Eirik Bakke, signed by the Whites from Norwegian side Sogndal for £2.3million at the start of July 1999. Bakke went on to make 183 appearances for the Whites, scoring 14 goals from central midfield.
But Bakke is no good for this quiz. This quiz is a winner-stays-on duel that pits player vs player until there is only one left standing.
Who will be your ‘Best Leeds United foreign import since 2000?
Who is your best Leeds United foreign import since 2000?
You ultimately voted for .
Olivier Dacourt
Robbie Keane
Gylfi Einarsson
Samu Saiz
Giuseppe Bellusci
Gjanni Alioski
Pablo Hernandez
Marius Zaliukas
Mirco Antenucci
Mark Viduka
Tommaso Bianchi
Paul Okon
Amdy Faye
El-Hadji Diouf
Eddie Lewis
Jimmy Kebe
Gaetano Berardi
Adryan
Rudolph Austin
Luciano Becchio
Casper Ankergren
Chris Wood
Marco Silvestri
Max Gradel
Helder Costa
Pontus Jansson
Teddy Lucic
Kasper Schmeichel
Leaderboard
|Adryan
|0%
|Amdy Faye
|0%
|Casper Ankergren
|0%
|Chris Wood
|0%
|Eddie Lewis
|0%
|El-Hadji Diouf
|0%
|Gaetano Berardi
|0%
|Giuseppe Bellusci
|0%
|Gjanni Alioski
|0%
|Gylfi Einarsson
|0%
|Helder Costa
|0%
|Jimmy Kebe
|0%
|Kasper Schmeichel
|0%
|Luciano Becchio
|0%
|Marco Silvestri
|0%
|Marius Zaliukas
|0%
|Mark Viduka
|0%
|Max Gradel
|0%
|Mirco Antenucci
|0%
|Olivier Dacourt
|0%
|Pablo Hernandez
|0%
|Paul Okon
|0%
|Pontus Jansson
|0%
|Robbie Keane
|0%
|Rudolph Austin
|0%
|Samu Saiz
|0%
|Teddy Lucic
|0%
|Tommaso Bianchi
|0%