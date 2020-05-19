The big news today in the EFL world is the leaked letter that Hull City sent to the rest of the teams in the league.

For those who missed it, the Hull vice-chairman Efab Allam stated in this letter that because of the money it’d cost the club and the fact he didn’t believe it could be done safely, the season should be ended early and no restart should happen.

Of course, that may not be the only reason. It didn’t take long for fans to connect the dots that Hull are just two points above the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone. They also realised that the last time Hull won in the league was on New Years Day. It’s fair to suggest had football continued, the Tigers may well have been consigned to Sky Bet League One for the first time since 2005.

So because of this, everyone slammed Hull for just thinking of themselves and trying to protect their position in the league. And to that I say, of course they are! And if you think any other team in the league is not doing the same you are lying to yourself.

Every team right now is doing their best to get the best situation for their team. Maybe one or two teams are being selfless but no team wants to end up being done over by however they decide to end the season.

So yes, the teams currently in the relegation zone are pushing for a restart because they want the best chance of staying up. They’d also take null and void. Leeds and West Brom don’t want to risk having their promotion null and voided so are going for the restart too. I also bet you if there’s a chance to end the season early and get promoted, they’d take it.

I’m not saying this is right or wrong. I’m just saying every team right now is trying to get the best possible circumstance for their team. I bet you if there was some sort of way 16th placed Birmingham City were able to wangle their way into a promotion place, they would do their best to do it. So let’s not bullrush Hull and say they are the worst least moral team ever for trying to stop themselves from potentially being relegated because every team is doing the same thing.

Are Hull right to try and stop the season from being restarted?