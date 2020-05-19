Doncaster Rovers’ James Coppinger has told the Independent that the players are feeling a lot of anxiety during the season suspension.

The EFL season has been suspended since the 8th March but things are starting to become a bit more clear about the future. The Premier League and Sky Bet Championship are confident they will be able to restart their season in June while Sky Bet League Two have already called a halt to theirs. The only uncertainty is in Sky Bet League One. While it is expected they will follow League Two’s lead and finish their season early, nothing is certain until it is confirmed.

This uncertainty is affecting the players according to Coppinger. He also said the fact they are unsure when they are going to play again is not the only thing that is worrying his teammates right now. Football clubs across the country are going to be reducing their budgets because they don’t know when they’ll be playing in front of fans again, meaning players are worried if they’ll be released and have no other team to go to.

Coppinger said: “It’s an uncertain time but there will be players out looking to kick start their career and move their careers forward,”

“There’s a lot of anxiety out there, a lot of frustration. No-one knows what’s going to happen.

“I remember leaving Newcastle around the time that ITV Digital collapsed and it was a similar sort of situation.

“You can’t compare the two but financially it was a time when no-one knew what was going to happen next. As a professional footballer, you didn’t know whether the money would be there for contracts.

“It’s a similar situation now. Clubs are going to be looking to tighten the purse strings and that’s going to have a massive impact on those players on the fringes of certain teams.

“I think there is going to be a huge shift, people are going to be looking very closely at how something like this can pose such an enormous threat to a football club’s survival.”

Should football return?