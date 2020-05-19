West Bromwich Albion are confident that they can get Rayhaan Tulloch to sign a new contract according to a report from the Football Insider.

The 19-year-old striker is very highly rated and has started to make a few appearances for the Baggies first team, though all three of them this season have come in the FA Cup. He has also been capped at several levels of the England youth system and could be the next big thing if he develops as expected.

West Brom know this which is why they have been doing their best to try and get Tulloch to sign a new contract. His contract expires in the summer and with the teams targeting him being from outside of England, reports say Hibernian, Marseille and Leganes are interested, the compensation fee they would get would be very low. However, Tulloch has been turning down offers from West Brom with there being a fear he would leave in the summer.

But the Baggies are now confident that they will be able to get Tulloch to sign a new contract. An issue the striker has is that he has not been able to get many first-team appearances, as shown by the fact he hasn’t played a Sky Bet Championship match this season. But after talks with the high brass at West Brom, Tulloch has been given confidence that he will be given more chances to play. This means he is likely to sign a new contract and stay at The Hawthorns.

