Tom carroll is a free agent and will be weighing up his options this summer.

The midfielder left Championship side Swansea City by mutual consent at the end of January.

Carroll, who is 27 years old, would be a shrewd signing on a free transfer for a Football League side over the coming months.

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate crossed paths with him when Carroll was a youngster on the books at Tottenham Hotspur and he would be an ideal signing for Boro.

They have struggled in the second tier this season and could do with some reinforcements to their squad. Carroll would inject some experience and quality into a relatively young side.

Carroll was tipped for a bright future in his early career and was an England Under-21 international. Injuries have affected him over recent campaigns and he could do with getting back on track at a club like Middlesbrough.

The Watford-born midfielder rose up through the youth ranks at Spurs before making 56 appearances for their first-team. He also had loan spells away from the London club at Leyton Orient, Derby County, QPR and Swansea.

The Swans signed him on a permanent basis in January 2017 for £4.5 million and he was a regular for the Welsh outfit before the middle of last season when he was loaned out to Aston Villa.

Woodgate could now set his sights on the midfielder this summer as he gears up for his second season in charge at the Riverside Stadium. Would Carroll move up to Boro?

Would Carroll be a good signing for Middlesbrough?