Hull City have expressed their disappointment in an official statement that a letter to the EFL saying they believed the Sky Bet Championship should not resume has leaked.

The Championship season has been suspended for two months now due to the Coronavirus. Talks are ongoing to try and get the season going up again with training in phased groups set to return on Monday and a date of June 20th set for a return to playing football should clubs vote for it.

Many teams have been quiet on what they think should happen but Hull were revealed earlier today be against a restart of the season. In a letter that was leaked to the press, Hull’s vice-chairman Ehab Allam stated his opposition to a restart of the season, stating it would cost £1.2m for his team to play behind closed doors and that he didn’t think it could be done safely.

Hull have expressed their disappointment the letter leaked, believing that leaks such as this risk the open debate teams are having about a restart.

The statement says: “We are disappointed that a letter which was intended to remain private between the EFL and other Championship clubs has been leaked. It is our view that each club, quite understandably, have their own view on the subject of how and when to return to play football and we fully respect that.

The privacy of discussions between member clubs and the league is paramount to ensuring honest and open debate. As such, we will continue to engage in talks in the correct manner and will not enter into a public debate on the matters in hand.

Our primary concern throughout this difficult time has been for the health and safety of our players and staff and that will continue to be the case.

