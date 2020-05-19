It has been a season of transition at QPR after a hectic last summer.

Players came and went and a new manager in Mark Warburton came through the door with aspirations of pushing the Hoops up the Championship table.

Although their form has slumped at time this term, QPR currently sit in 13th position and are just six points off the top six.

They have some top young players in their ranks such as Eberechi Eze, Illias Chair and Bright Osayi-Samuel, all of whom are likely to catch the eye of Premier League clubs in the near future.

The R’s need to ensure they keep hold of their prized assets over the coming months. If they can do, there is no reason why they can’t build on their work this season and try and get in the promotion picture next time around.

But for now with no football being played, let’s take a look back at some of their players from the past. Name the QPR player…..