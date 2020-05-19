Birmingham City have had a very interesting history over the last couple of decades.

They have spent several years in the Premier League, have had some time playing Europe and have won the League Cup, beating Arsenal in the final. But they have also suffered through ownership problems, several relegations back from the Premier League and when they played in Europe, it was as a Sky Bet Championship side.

Throughout that time, Birmingham have had a lot of great players and admittedly, a lot of crap as well. But how well do you know them? As part of a series we have been doing over the last few days to keep you all occupied during this lockdown, we have been testing fans how many players they recognise from their team’s history.

It is now Birmingham’s fans turns to see how much you all know about the players who have competed for your team. Take the quiz and tell us your results on social media!