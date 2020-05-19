Preston North End sit in 6th place in the Sky Bet Championship table as clubs look towards working their way back into a more formalised training regime ahead of football restarting again. It is tight at the top, the Lilywhites sitting just one point ahead of Bristol City in 7th. There are also another four clubs within three points of them. However, speaking on the club website, defender Andrew Hughes says one thing hasn’t changed – their outlook.

When football does get back underway, there are just nine games to get done for Championship sides. It will be a frantic sprint to end the campaign and players will be pushed to their limits both physically and mentally. However, Hughes says that the players’ belief is unshakeable. He indicates this by saying: “We have nine games and we have to try and make the most of them.”

Forthrightly, the no-nonsense defender said that what drove their ambition at the start of the season is the same driving force as they have now. The former Peterborough man said: “Our ambitions will be exactly as they were meant to be at the start of the season and that is to get promoted and that’s what we will be trying to achieve.”

Preston snapped up left-back Hughes from Peterborough United at the start of the July 2018 transfer window. The 27-year-old Welshman has gone on to make 53 appearances (four goals) for the Lilywhites since signing – 19 of those appearances in an injury-hit campaign this season.

Hughes continues by saying that promotion, should they achieve it, will be somewhat hollow an achievement if fans aren’t present. He added: “There should be no bigger motivation for a player than getting promoted out of the Championship, the only disappointing thing is that the fans are not going to be with us along the way, but hopefully we can reward them by getting to the Premier League.”

It will be a big ask for Preston to get promoted to the Premier League what with the teams below them snapping at their heels. However, Andrew Hughes seems confident that the Lancastrians can achieve it.

Is Andrew Hughes being reasonable thinking Preston can get promoted?