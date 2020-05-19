Sheffield Wednesday head coach Garry Monk has confirmed on the club website that they will be returning to training on Monday.

The Sky Bet Championship season has been suspended since March due to the Coronavirus pandemic and training at all football clubs was halted shortly after that. While players have been working on their own at home to keep up their fitness this obviously wouldn’t get players ready for any return to football.

As we close in on football potentially returning, the date of May 25th has been agreed for teams to start going back to training. And now Monk has confirmed that Wednesday will be one of the teams returning to training, though in phased groups as to comply as much as possible with social distancing. This will get the Owls ready for any return to action which is expected to happen in June if enough teams vote for it in an upcoming EFL meeting.

Monk said: “That’s what I am planning, that’s what we’ve been told by the EFL. Phase one has been allowed and we are waiting for phase two to be signed off. I’ve seen the Premier League has been told their players can go to phase two, we’re still waiting for that official confirmation but it looks like we will get that this week.

“We will have to wait for phase three, which is normal training, and obviously if we can’t get to that point then we can’t complete the season. But we had a Championship managers’ meeting and the desire is to get the season completed if we possibly can.”

Should football return?