Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said it is “very difficult to fathom” what the club is going to do with expiring contracts should the season finish after July 31st.

Expiring player contracts has emerged as one of the biggest issues amid the shutdown and suspension of the 2019/20 season. The vast majority of player contracts that finish this year are set to expire on June 30th and should the Championship season continue, it is expected to go on way beyond that date.

A one-month grace period has been spoken of but Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has moved to weigh in on the debate. Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, the Blackburn boss said that it is “very difficult to fathom” if the season ran beyond July 31st – when the said “grace period” would come to an end.

He said:

“Some managers that I’ve been speaking to, their clubs have 17 players out of contract on June 30. How those players are feeling and their emotions, I’m not sure. If the season does go beyond July 31 and the season goes beyond this grace period of one month, what happens? Will the club’s extend it, pick the ones they think can do the job?

“It’s very difficult to fathom what we’re going to do with contracts if the season runs longer than July 31.”

It awaits to be seen what the EFL decide to do regarding the end of the season and players’ expiring contracts. Fans, players and club staff alike will be waiting eagerly to see what they decide to do.