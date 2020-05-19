Port Vale are in talks with mark Cullen over a new contract, as announced by their official club website.

The League Two side have offered the striker a new deal to stay at Vale Park for next season.

Cullen, who is 28 years old, joined Vale last summer and scored eight goals for them in all competitions this past term.

John Askey’s side announced their retained list yesterday and confirmed they have released six players, including Will Atkinson and Callum Evans.

Like Cullen, David Amoo, Rhys Browne, Shaun Brisley and Nathan Smith have all also been offered contract extensions by the Valiants.

Cullen started his career at Hull City and went onto play 28 times for the Tigers, including three appearances and a goal in the Premier League. He left the KCOM Stadium on a permanent basis in 2013 for Luton Town.

He helped the Hatters gain promotion to the Football League in his first season. He managed 24 goals in 83 games during his time at Kenilworth Road.

Cullen then spent four campaigns at Blackpool, playing a key part in their promotion to League One in 2017. He fell out-of-favour with the Tangerines in the 2017/18 season and was loaned out to Carlisle United before being released.

Port Vale handed him an opportunity last year and are now keen to keep him at the club. Cullen is an experienced striker in the fourth tier and retaining his services for another year at least would be a shrewd bit of business by Askey.

Will Mark Cullen stay at Port Vale?