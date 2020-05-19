Sheffield Wednesday head coach Garry Monk has told Yorkshire Live that there are a few things that need to be ironed out before the season restarts.

The football season has been suspended since March due to the spread of the Coronavirus. However, the authorities have been doing their best to try and get football going so the season can be ended properly and it seems like it might happen soon. There has been guidance about a return to training and a target date has been set in June for a potential return.

This has caused a lot of debate within the football community and now Monk has had his say on the matter. While the Wednesday boss, whose side is languishing in mid-table and would neither benefit or particularly lose out from a season restart, is looking forward to football returning, he has said that there are certain things that need to be ironed out before they get onto the pitch.

Monk said: “We had a Championship managers’ meeting the other day and I think we are all in agreement that we want to complete the season. I think that is the right thing to do.

“Obviously, we have been waiting a long, long time for the guidelines and some instruction which we have not had pretty much all the way through. It has only really gathered pace probably in the last week.

“The first real directive came pretty much this week in terms of a possible return date which will be the 25th.

“There are still some things the EFL need to do in terms of the phase 1, 2 and 3 (protocols) that need to be signed off but that is the first time the EFL have given us a more definite date of a return to training.”

Should football return?