Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United and Spurs midfielder Michael Brown has said that both Birmingham City and loan man Scott Hogan will be keen to complete a permanent deal for the Aston Villa loanee this summer.

Scott Hogan’s time with Aston Villa has not gone as both he and the club would have hoped. Hogan has spent the last year and a half out on loan and despite his struggles with previous loan clubs Sheffield United and Stoke, the striker has been a big hit with Birmingham City.

Hogan has been back to his dangerous best at St Andrew’s, scoring seven goals and laying on one assist in nine appearances, striking up a strong partnership with Birmingham favourite Lukas Jutkiewicz in the process.

Now, with the summer transfer window approaching, questions have been asked regarding Hogan’s future at parent club Aston Villa and whether or not a permanent move to Birmingham City is possible.

While the player has previously expressed that he would be open to a permanent move to the Blues it is another case in completing a transfer, which could be made more difficult amid the uncertainty regarding the rest of the season and the upcoming transfer window.

Former Leeds United and Spurs midfielder Michael Brown has now offered his verdict on the situation.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said that he believes both the player and the club will be hoping for a permanent deal this summer. He said:

“As someone scoring goals, they’ll want to keep him. I know he doesn’t want to travel much further than that area from around the north-west area.

“The guys will look after him and he’ll want to just play and score, that what he needs to do, keep scoring goals.

“If he’s happy there, then Birmingham have a good opportunity to keep him. He will be looking to get, at some point, a deal past a one-year deal. It depends on how Aston Villa view it as well, depending on the leagues. If they’re in the Premier League, they might see it differently to if they’re in the Championship.”

It will be interesting to see if a permanent deal can be reached this summer. Will Aston Villa allow Hogan to leave the club after just over three years with the club and will Birmingham City be able to come to an agreement to bring the loan star in on a permanent deal?

Will Scott Hogan join Birmingham City on a permanent deal this summer?