According to a report from The Sun (as cited by the Blackpool Gazette), Liverpool could let youngster Adam Lewis join League One side Blackpool on loan, currently managed by former Liverpool Under-23s coach Neil Critchley.

With the upcoming transfer window set to be a difficult one, football league clubs will have to use their connections to higher divisions in order to bring in players on loan deals.

One club who has a close link to the very top is League One outfit Blackpool. Tangerines boss Neil Critchley is the former manager of Liverpool’s Under-23s and now, reports have emerged claiming his former side could entrust him with one of the club’s young talents.

The Sun has claimed that Liverpool are prepared to send young full-back Adam Lewis on loan to Blackpool next season. Lewis previously worked with Critchley at Anfield was given his senior debut in the FA Cup 2nd round by Critchley.

Lewis has proven himself to be an impressive performer for Liverpool’s youth sides and is a highly regarded talent. Now, the club could look to send him out on loan to give him his first proper taste of senior football. The vast majority of his experience so far has come in the Premier League 2 and Under-18s Premier League, making only one senior appearance.

It will be interesting to see if the links develop into anything serious. While Lewis would be a strong addition to Critchley’s Blackpool side, the League One outfit already have the likes of Calum Macdonald and James Husband available, while Marc Bola will return to parent club Middlesbrough.

