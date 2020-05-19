In a move that was certain to provoke a massive social media reaction, Hull City Chairman Ehab Allam was today revealed to have submitted a letter to the EFL requesting that the current season be voided.

This wasn’t just in the local press, however. As expected, the Hull Daily Mail and Hull Live – owned by Reach – published the story this morning, but writers in The Telegraph and The Daily Mail among others all published the story and it saw huge backlash on Twitter in particular.

One particular point that must be raised with this debate is the issue of self-interest. Of course Hull City’s owners want the season to be voided. Why would that be? Well, despite a mediocre start to the season and an excellent run of form up until the New Year, the club allowed the two most creative players in Kamil Grosicki and Jarrod Bowen to leave in the January transfer window.

Fast forward to the latest league standings, and the club is winless in the league since late December and massive contenders for relegation. This would be the saving grace, the gift from God, the divine intervention the Allams had no doubt hoped for, ever since the league shut down.

One must look at the bigger picture, though. Firstly, if Charlton Athletic were currently 21st in the League; with no win since December; and two points above their nearest relegation rivals – making them safe on PPG (Points Per Game) as well as league standings, is it beyond reasonable doubt that they would want the same thing? You bet.

What is the ultimate factor in all of this, one asks? The answer, predictably, comes down to money.

If anyone needs proof of why this is the case, look at the lower leagues. On April 9th – not long after the suspension of all the leagues across most of Europe – The FA ratified the decision to end the football season for the majority of the football pyramid. They confirmed that from Step 3 to 7 (that is the majority of non-league football from the leagues below the Conference North/South) “…all results will be expunged. This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between NLS steps three to six, and no promotion to NLS step two”.

The Full FA Statement Regarding the Ending of the season lower down the Football Pyramid

So when no real amount of money is involved, the season is voided and the decision takes less than a month.

Maybe it’s time for the FA to step in and make a similar decision for the very top of the pyramid. Or is it simply one rule for the wealthy, and another rule for everyone else?