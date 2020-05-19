Hull city have become the first club to call for the CHAMPIONSHIP season to be voided, as per a report by THe Telegraph. 

The Tigers’ vice-chairman, Ehab Allam, has written to the EFL chairman Rick Parry outlining his “serious concerns” over potentially resuming the season.

It is believed that three other second tier sides have also expressed reservations over restarting.

It has already been decided that League Two has finished and League One and the Championship are now considering what to do.

Hull currently sit 21st in the Championship, two points above the relegation zone with nine games of the campaign left to play. Grant McCann’s side were in freefall down the table before the season was brought to a halt.

They sold key duo Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki to West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion respectively in the January transfer window and have not win a game since then.

Hull face a major battle to avoid relegation to League One if the season does start up again.

Leeds United and West Brom will be nervously awaiting developments from the EFL with the duo in pole position to gain promotion to the Premier League, though news that Hull are strongly opposed to playing and have made their intentions clear is a blow to them.

