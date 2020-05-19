Hull city have become the first club to call for the CHAMPIONSHIP season to be voided, as per a report by THe Telegraph.

The Tigers’ vice-chairman, Ehab Allam, has written to the EFL chairman Rick Parry outlining his “serious concerns” over potentially resuming the season.

It is believed that three other second tier sides have also expressed reservations over restarting.

It has already been decided that League Two has finished and League One and the Championship are now considering what to do.

Hull currently sit 21st in the Championship, two points above the relegation zone with nine games of the campaign left to play. Grant McCann’s side were in freefall down the table before the season was brought to a halt.

They sold key duo Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki to West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion respectively in the January transfer window and have not win a game since then.

Hull face a major battle to avoid relegation to League One if the season does start up again.

Leeds United and West Brom will be nervously awaiting developments from the EFL with the duo in pole position to gain promotion to the Premier League, though news that Hull are strongly opposed to playing and have made their intentions clear is a blow to them.

Here is how the Tigers fans have reacted on Twitter to the news that Ehab Allam has written to the EFL calling to void the season……

We deserve relegation just off the back of this, let alone our current form, not that we should be surprised with Ehab though. However, if it by some miracle stopped Leeds going up it would still be quite funny #hcafc https://t.co/PSShCD4Xhv — Alex (@SouthernAlex_) May 19, 2020

Not only will we stop Leeds getting promoted, we’ll also take their title of biggest shithouses in the league. MY CLUB #hcafc https://t.co/DIN8YuLXcR — Hull City’s Plastic Army (@HullCityLoanee) May 19, 2020

We know how to rattle a few heads dont we #hcafc https://t.co/yaXbacd5GX — Nathaniel Cull (@NathanielCull) May 19, 2020

Also seeing the wider footballing world react with predictable button mashing fury to the Allams’ stance is mildly irritating. Haven’t they been paying attention to the situation at City for the last 6 or 7 years? Suddenly it matters when it affects them. #hcafc — Rich Walker (@bigbadwalks) May 19, 2020

The reaction this is getting is brilliant #hcafc https://t.co/fUS0YI50R4 — Ben Mullaney (@BenMullaney1) May 19, 2020

I honestly couldn’t care less how the club have come to the conclusion that the season should be voided. It is simply the right thing to do #hcafc — The Artist Formerly Known As Bentos (@GinSoakedBentos) May 19, 2020

Ehab is laying the groundwork for being able to blame the EFL for relegation rather than take on any personal responsibility for it #hcafc — Matthew Frampton (@MattFrampton) May 19, 2020